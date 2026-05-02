The AFU struck the Iskander tactical group and a number of Russian military facilities

The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the Iskander tactical missile system group, Podlyot and MIS-M1 radars, ammunition depots, and enemy UAV control points. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

New large-scale “bavovna” from the AFU: what is known

On the night of May 2, as part of reducing the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of enemy military facilities.

In particular, the location of the tactical group of Iskander operational-tactical missile systems (Druzhne, TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) was hit.

Enemy radar facilities in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea were also hit, namely: the coastal radar station “MIS-M1” (Mayak) and the radar station “Podlyot” (Yevpatoria).

In addition, three enemy UAV control points (Georgiyevka, TOT Donetsk region) and a UAV depot (Novopetrykivka, TOT Donetsk region) were hit.

Ukrainian soldiers also struck an enemy repair unit in the Kadiivka area (TOT of Luhansk region) and an ammunition depot in the Ivanivka area (TOT of Kherson region). The extent of the damage is being determined.

Based on the results of previous strikes, the destruction of an ammunition depot was confirmed on April 29, 2026 at the Kacha airfield (TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea). Share

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically strike important enemy targets until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped.