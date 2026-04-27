The General Staff confirmed the destruction of 24 oil tanks at the Tuapse refinery in Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified the results of the attacks on Russian oil refineries in Tuapse and Yaroslavl.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of 24 oil tanks and damage to the vacuum distillation unit at the Tuapse refinery.
- The Yaroslavl oil refinery also suffered damage from attacks by Ukrainian defense forces.
“Bavovna” in Tuapse and Yaroslavl: what is known
The General Staff reported the details on Facebook.
Thus, as a result of the attack on April 26 on an oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl, damage to the vacuum distillation unit of oil was confirmed.
In addition, the destruction of 24 and damage to four tanks was confirmed as a result of the attack on April 20 in the area of the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.
On April 25 and the night of April 26, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl and Russian air defense facilities in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russians.
The Tuapse Oil Refinery was already under attack by drones on April 16, its destruction was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
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