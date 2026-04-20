Watch: drones again attacked the port and refinery of Russian Tuapse

The Krasnodar Territory in the Russian Federation has once again come under attack from unknown drones - locals are complaining about the shelling of the port in Tuapse, and there are also reports of an attack on a refinery.

New “bavovna” in Tuapse: what is known

Locals are publishing photos and videos of drones arriving in Tuapse at the specified sites, where the noise of drones and the operation of air defense systems can be heard, as well as explosions from hitting the target.

The footage then shows a fire breaking out after the attack, and thick columns of smoke are visible above the facility.

Our subscribers are reporting a series of explosions in the sky of the Krasnodar Territory. Explosions thunder over Tuapse, Gelendzhik and Anapa. Local residents report several dozen explosions after midnight — the most active air defense is operating in the Tuapse region. There is currently no information about casualties or damage. Share

Another video of a fire in Tuapse, where the port and refinery were hit, has appeared online. The footage shows many areas of flame that will not be easy to extinguish.

It should be noted that the Governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratyev, has already confirmed the attack on Tuapse on the night of April 20.

Tuapse suffered another massive drone attack tonight... A fire broke out in the seaport.

It should be noted that just a few days ago, a hit was recorded on the port and oil depot in Tuapse, where oil tanks caught fire. At least two oil tanks from the Tuapse Refinery were on fire at that time.