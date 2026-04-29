The General Staff confirmed the destruction of air defense systems, an oil depot, and a number of Russian military facilities
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The General Staff confirmed the destruction of air defense systems, an oil depot, and a number of Russian military facilities

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defense system
Читати українською

Yesterday and on the night of April 29, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of Russian army targets, in particular, in the Kursk region and in territories temporarily captured by the enemy.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes on various Russian military targets, including radar stations and air defense control points.
  • The attacks targeted locations in the Kursk region and other temporarily occupied territories.
  • Notable hits include an oil depot in Simferopol, drone control points in multiple regions, and workshops of UAV units.

New “bavovna” from the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy targets hit:

  • "MR-10" radar station, air defense control point and "Parol-4" (1L22) ground radar interrogator at the "Kacha" airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea;

  • Tor anti-aircraft missile system in the Tikhonivka area of Zaporizhia region.

  • ammunition depot in the area of temporarily occupied Pervomayske (AR Crimea);

  • oil depot "TES" in temporarily occupied Simferopol (AR Crimea);

  • drone control points in the areas of Hulyaipol, Zaliznychny and Tikhonivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, Bondarevsky, Komar and the village of Zaporizhzhia in the Donetsk region, as well as Tyotkino in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

  • workshops of UAV units in the areas of the village of Bondarevske, Donetsk region, and Burchak, Zaporizhia region.

  • command and observation post in the Pokrovsk area of Donetsk region.

According to information on social networks, in temporarily occupied Crimea, during the attack on the night of April 28-29, there were flights arriving at the Belbek and Kirovsk airfields.

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