The AFU struck a BC compound, Tornado-S MLRS, and command posts of the Russian Army — General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an ammunition depot, Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers, and enemy command posts, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

New large-scale “bavovna”: what is known

Throughout yesterday and on the night of April 27, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted a number of strikes on the facilities of the Russian aggressor in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In particular, an ammunition depot and an enemy command and observation post near the settlement of Selidove (TOT of Donetsk region) were hit. Share

In Melitopol (Zaporizhzhya Oblast), a Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system was hit. The extent of the damage is being determined.

Enemy UAV control points in the areas of Malynivka, Donetsk region, and Hulyaipol, Zaporizhia, were also hit.

An occupier repair unit was hit near the settlement of Mykolaivka, Zaporizhia region. The enemy's losses and the extent of the damage inflicted are being clarified.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to take measures to reduce the combat potential of the Russian occupation forces.