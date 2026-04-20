The Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck a Tuapse oil refinery, two large landing ships, an oil depot, and ammunition depots, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Large-scale “bavovna” on TOT and in Russia: details

On the night of April 20, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important objects of the Russian aggressor.

In particular, the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory was hit again. A tank farm was hit, followed by a fire on the territory of the facility.

In addition, the Gvardiyska oil terminal in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea was hit.

The destruction of these facilities reduces the ability to provide fuel to the military units of the Russian aggressor.

It was also confirmed that targets in Sevastopol (TOT AR Crimea) were hit this night — a large landing ship of project 1171 and a large landing ship of project 775. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, enemy ammunition depots were hit in the areas of the settlements of Urzuf (TOT of the Donetsk region) and Loknya (Bilgorod region of the Russian Federation).

A UAV depot in the Novaya Karakuba area and an enemy command and observation post near Blagodatne in the Donetsk region were also hit.

Enemy losses and the extent of damage inflicted are being clarified.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to take measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian occupiers and stop the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine.