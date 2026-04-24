The General Staff revealed the consequences of the hits on the Atlant Aero and the Russian patrol ship

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it was successfully confirmed that the results of the destruction of the Atlant Aero and another patrol ship of the Russian invaders were confirmed. What is important to understand is that we are talking about an attack that took place on April 19, 2026.

The results of recent attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces are known

The results of the strike on April 19, 2026 by Ukrainian Neptune cruise missiles on the Atlant Aero enterprise (Taganrog, Rostov Region, Russia) have been clarified — the destruction of two and damage to four production facilities of the enterprise has been confirmed, — the official statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states. Share

What is important to understand is that Atlant Aero is responsible for implementing a full cycle of design, manufacturing, and testing of Molniya-type strike and reconnaissance UAVs, as well as components for the Orion UAV.

Thanks to a powerful attack on this enemy enterprise, the Defense Forces were able to significantly reduce the enemy's capabilities to strike civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

Moreover, it is indicated that damage to the conning tower was confirmed as a result of a strike on a patrol ship of the Russian FSB Border Guard Service, Project 22460 (Sevastopol, TOT AR Crimea). This deep strike was carried out on April 22, 2026.