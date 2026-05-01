Watch: the AFU cleared an occupier stronghold in Kupyansk with the help of robots

In Kupyansk, the Lava Regiment of the 2nd Corps of the Charter National Guard successfully carried out an operation to destroy a detachment of Russian occupiers who had entrenched themselves in a building with the help of robots.

Ukrainian fighters cleared a Russian stronghold in Kupyansk with the help of robots

This is reported on the Charter YouTube channel.

During the operation, Ukrainian servicemen used various types of drones — strike drones equipped with grenade launchers, kamikazes with explosives, etc.

As a result of the operation, the Russian stronghold was destroyed, the personnel were eliminated, and the ammunition depot was destroyed.

Not a single soldier was involved in the operation on the battlefield. At the same time, the Charter noted that dozens of military personnel were behind this operation — planners, scouts, operators, engineers, mechanics, and signalmen.