In Kupyansk, the Lava Regiment of the 2nd Corps of the Charter National Guard successfully carried out an operation to destroy a detachment of Russian occupiers who had entrenched themselves in a building with the help of robots.
Points of attention
- The AFU, with the assistance of robots from the Lava Regiment, cleared a Russian occupier stronghold in Kupyansk successfully.
- Various types of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles were utilized during the operation for reconnaissance and enemy destruction.
Ukrainian fighters cleared a Russian stronghold in Kupyansk with the help of robots
This is reported on the Charter YouTube channel.
During the operation, Ukrainian servicemen used various types of drones — strike drones equipped with grenade launchers, kamikazes with explosives, etc.
As a result of the operation, the Russian stronghold was destroyed, the personnel were eliminated, and the ammunition depot was destroyed.
Not a single soldier was involved in the operation on the battlefield. At the same time, the Charter noted that dozens of military personnel were behind this operation — planners, scouts, operators, engineers, mechanics, and signalmen.
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