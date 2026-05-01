Watch: the AFU cleared an occupier stronghold in Kupyansk with the help of robots
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Ukraine
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Watch: the AFU cleared an occupier stronghold in Kupyansk with the help of robots

Kupyansk
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In Kupyansk, the Lava Regiment of the 2nd Corps of the Charter National Guard successfully carried out an operation to destroy a detachment of Russian occupiers who had entrenched themselves in a building with the help of robots.

Points of attention

  • The AFU, with the assistance of robots from the Lava Regiment, cleared a Russian occupier stronghold in Kupyansk successfully.
  • Various types of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles were utilized during the operation for reconnaissance and enemy destruction.

Ukrainian fighters cleared a Russian stronghold in Kupyansk with the help of robots

This is reported on the Charter YouTube channel.

During the operation, Ukrainian servicemen used various types of drones — strike drones equipped with grenade launchers, kamikazes with explosives, etc.

As a result of the operation, the Russian stronghold was destroyed, the personnel were eliminated, and the ammunition depot was destroyed.

Not a single soldier was involved in the operation on the battlefield. At the same time, the Charter noted that dozens of military personnel were behind this operation — planners, scouts, operators, engineers, mechanics, and signalmen.

"Charter" and "Lava" continue to demonstrate the new quality of the Ukrainian army — technological, intelligent, based on efficiency, planning, and training.

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