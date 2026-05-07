The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 890 Russian occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 890 Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to May 7, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,338,060 people, of which 890 people - over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to operate effectively, eliminating Russian occupiers and inflicting serious losses on the enemy troops.
  • Recent reports from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicate a total combat loss of over 1.3 million Russian troops since February 24, 2022.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,918 (+0),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,521 (+6),

  • artillery systems — 41,539 (+61),

  • MLRS — 1,776 (+1),

  • air defense systems — 1,365 (+2),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 352 (+0),

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,336 (+4),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 277,912 (+1,851),

  • cruise missiles — 4,585 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 94,545 (+233),

  • special equipment — 4,172 (+2).

The data is being refined.

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The AFU destroyed another 1,120 occupiers and 113 Russian artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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