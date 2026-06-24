The AFU neutralized more than 50 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day
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Ukraine
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The AFU neutralized more than 50 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

In total, 148 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.

Points of attention

  • More than 50 invaders were neutralized by the AFU in the Pokrovske direction, with a total of 148 combat clashes occurring since the beginning of the day.
  • The enemy carried out 42 air strikes, dropped 153 guided bombs, and used 5,778 kamikaze drones in their attacks, resulting in the destruction of significant enemy equipment.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on June 24

Operational information as of 22:00 on 06/24/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 42 air strikes, dropped 153 guided bombs. In addition, it used 5,778 kamikaze drones to destroy the enemy and carried out 2,185 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

A total of 22 attacks were carried out by the enemy in the Pokrovsky direction. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Sukhetske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Filiya and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Serhiivka, Novopavlivka.

Two clashes continue to this day.

According to preliminary estimates, 40 occupiers were eliminated here today and 11 were wounded; two personnel shelters, three vehicles, and four units of special enemy equipment were destroyed.

Two units of automotive equipment and 39 enemy shelters were damaged. 220 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

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Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers neutralized almost 70 occupiers in the Pokrov direction during the day
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