The AFU neutralized more than 50 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day

In total, 148 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on June 24

Operational information as of 22:00 on 06/24/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 42 air strikes, dropped 153 guided bombs. In addition, it used 5,778 kamikaze drones to destroy the enemy and carried out 2,185 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

A total of 22 attacks were carried out by the enemy in the Pokrovsky direction. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Sukhetske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Filiya and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Serhiivka, Novopavlivka.

Two clashes continue to this day.

According to preliminary estimates, 40 occupiers were eliminated here today and 11 were wounded; two personnel shelters, three vehicles, and four units of special enemy equipment were destroyed.