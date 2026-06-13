Ukrainian soldiers neutralized almost 70 occupiers in the Pokrov direction during the day

The armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues. In total, 179 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on June 13

Operational information as of 22:00 on 06/13/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 65 air strikes, dropping 196 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders used 6,438 kamikaze drones to destroy the positions of our troops and settlements and carried out 2,154 attacks.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 27 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Vasylivka, Rodynsky, Shevchenko, Novopidhorodny, Kotlyny, Udachny, Novopavlivka and in the direction of Hryshyn, Novyy Shakhovy, Kucherovy Yar, Sergiyivka. Four clashes are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, enemy losses in this direction amounted to 54 occupiers killed and 14 wounded. Share

Our defenders also destroyed four vehicles and seven special equipment. In addition, three artillery systems and one vehicle of the invaders were damaged, and 344 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.