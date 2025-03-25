The Air Force of the AFU eliminated up to 30 Russian occupiers with one strike
The Air Force of the AFU eliminated up to 30 Russian occupiers with one strike

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers announced another achievement at the front
On the morning of March 25, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the defeat of the Russian army's manpower concentration point in Kondrativka, in the Kursk region. The successful attack was once again carried out by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Points of attention

  • The pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are committed to striking the enemy relentlessly to protect Ukrainian defenders.
  • The successful attack underscores the ongoing determination of Ukrainian soldiers to defend their country and defeat the Russian aggression.

Ukrainian soldiers announced another achievement at the front

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck a concentration of enemy manpower in Kondrativka, Kursk Region. As a result of the strike, the facility was completely destroyed, and up to 30 occupiers were eliminated, the official statement says.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the successful destruction of this element of the enemy's military infrastructure significantly reduces its ability to conduct combat operations against units of Ukrainian defenders in the Sumy and Kursk regions.

In addition, it is indicated that the pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as other components of the Defense Forces, will not stop striking the enemy.

Currently, the main goal is to destroy and weaken the military potential of the Russian invaders.

What will happen next... Glory to Ukraine! — Ukrainian soldiers emphasize.

