The Air Force shared a video of the Raven air defense system's combat operation in southern Ukraine
Ukraine
The Air Force demonstrated the operation of the British Raven anti-aircraft missile system against Russian targets in southern Ukraine.

  • The Raven air defense system demonstrated its combat effectiveness in southern Ukraine against Russian targets, showcasing its capability to destroy various air threats like drones, cruise missiles, aircraft, and helicopters.
  • The video published by the Air Force highlights the successful missions of the British Raven anti-aircraft missile system and the important role it plays in Ukraine's defense strategy.
  • The Raven air defense system is equipped with AIM-132 ASRAAM missiles and operated by a three-person crew, showcasing its versatility in countering aerial threats.

The Air Force showed a video of the Raven air defense system in action

The video was published by the Air Force.

As the airmen said, the Raven anti-aircraft missile systems from Great Britain "work" in various directions. The video tells what types of air targets the Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners have and how effective the British complex is.

It is worth noting that the air defense system is equipped with AIM-132 ASRAAM missiles, it is designed to destroy drones of all types, cruise missiles, and ideally, airplanes and helicopters.

The crew of the combat vehicle consists of three people: a commander, a driver, and a gunner. It is interchangeable, meaning that crew members can switch roles if necessary.

Recall that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Britain has resolutely supported Ukraine and provided military, financial, and diplomatic assistance. In particular, it contributes to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and advocates for holding the aggressor accountable at the international level.

During the summer meeting of Ramstein, Britain announced a record aid for the supply of drones in the amount of 350 million pounds, which will allow the transfer of 100 thousand drones to Ukraine during the current year.

