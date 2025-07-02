The Air Force shared a video of the Raven air defense system's combat operation in southern Ukraine

The Air Force demonstrated the operation of the British Raven anti-aircraft missile system against Russian targets in southern Ukraine.

As the airmen said, the Raven anti-aircraft missile systems from Great Britain "work" in various directions. The video tells what types of air targets the Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners have and how effective the British complex is.

It is worth noting that the air defense system is equipped with AIM-132 ASRAAM missiles, it is designed to destroy drones of all types, cruise missiles, and ideally, airplanes and helicopters.

The crew of the combat vehicle consists of three people: a commander, a driver, and a gunner. It is interchangeable, meaning that crew members can switch roles if necessary.

Recall that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Britain has resolutely supported Ukraine and provided military, financial, and diplomatic assistance. In particular, it contributes to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and advocates for holding the aggressor accountable at the international level.