Patriot destroyed all "Daggers" — Air Force on the Russian attack on Ukraine on June 9

On the night of June 9, the Ukrainian Defense Forces effectively used American weapons against Russian aeroballistic missiles - the Patriot air defense system destroyed all 4 Kinzhal missiles launched by the occupiers.

Patriot destroyed all "Daggers": details of the air battle on June 9

This was stated by Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Channel 5, commenting on the results of the work of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the night attack by the Russian Federation.

The existing Patriot systems have worked 100% today. We should be happy for this result, and thank our defense forces for effectively using yet another American weapon, the Patriot. Of course, we need more such systems for defense. Yuri Ignat Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He emphasized that these are precisely the air defense systems that really work against such targets as Iskander ballistic missiles and Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles.

There is no other way to destroy such targets today. I mean, if we take the systems that are in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Air Force.

As a reminder, on the night of June 8-9, the Russians launched 499 air attack vehicles over Ukraine, 479 of which were neutralized by the Ukrainian defense forces. In particular, the enemy launched: 479 Shahed-type UAVs and various types of simulator drones; four Kh-47 M2 "Dagger" ballistic missiles, 10 Kh-101 cruise missiles, three Kh-22 cruise missiles, and a Kh-35 cruise missile.