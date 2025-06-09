Patriot destroyed all "Daggers" — Air Force on the Russian attack on Ukraine on June 9
Ukraine
Patriot destroyed all "Daggers" — Air Force on the Russian attack on Ukraine on June 9

Patriot
Читати українською
Source:  UNIAN

On the night of June 9, the Ukrainian Defense Forces effectively used American weapons against Russian aeroballistic missiles - the Patriot air defense system destroyed all 4 Kinzhal missiles launched by the occupiers.

  • The Ukrainian Patriot air defense system successfully destroyed all 4 Kinzhal missiles launched by Russia on June 9, showcasing the effectiveness of American weaponry in defense.
  • Yuriy Ignat highlighted the critical role of air defense systems in safeguarding Ukraine against ballistic and aeroballistic missiles, emphasizing the need for further development and expansion of these systems.
  • The Patriot systems of the Ukrainian Air Force worked flawlessly, neutralizing a significant number of Russian air attack vehicles, including various missiles and drones, during the night attack on June 8-9.

Patriot destroyed all "Daggers": details of the air battle on June 9

This was stated by Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Channel 5, commenting on the results of the work of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the night attack by the Russian Federation.

The existing Patriot systems have worked 100% today. We should be happy for this result, and thank our defense forces for effectively using yet another American weapon, the Patriot. Of course, we need more such systems for defense.

He emphasized that these are precisely the air defense systems that really work against such targets as Iskander ballistic missiles and Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles.

There is no other way to destroy such targets today. I mean, if we take the systems that are in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Air Force.

As a reminder, on the night of June 8-9, the Russians launched 499 air attack vehicles over Ukraine, 479 of which were neutralized by the Ukrainian defense forces. In particular, the enemy launched: 479 Shahed-type UAVs and various types of simulator drones; four Kh-47 M2 "Dagger" ballistic missiles, 10 Kh-101 cruise missiles, three Kh-22 cruise missiles, and a Kh-35 cruise missile.

Ignat also said that the main target of today's Russian attack was one of the Ukrainian airfields. He did not say exactly which airfield he was talking about, but there is information on the Internet that it is an airbase in the city of Dubno in the Rivne region. It was this settlement that suffered a stronger blow at night.

