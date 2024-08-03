According to the information of the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSU Dmytro Lykhovy, in the Robotyny area of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian military captured 4 Russian invaders.

What is known about the situation in the Robotyno area

The total losses of the enemy in our operational zone for yesterday amounted to 115 people, of which 48 were killed, 63 were wounded and 4 were captured, - notes Lykhovi. Share

According to him, 4 Russian occupiers were captured by the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the settlement of Mala Tokmachka.

Lykhoviy added that the captured occupiers were part of the 2nd Airborne Assault Battalion of the 108th Guards Kuban Cossack Airborne Assault Regiment.

Lykhovi added that the number of captured occupiers is slowly increasing, which may indicate that the Russians are attacking more actively in this direction and are coming into closer contact.

British intelligence reports a decrease in the losses of the Russian army at the front

According to intelligence information from the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, during June and July the losses of the occupation army of the Russian Federation at the front in the war against Ukraine were lower than in previous months, but they are expected to increase during August.

The intelligence of the British Ministry of Defense expects that the losses of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in August will exceed a thousand soldiers per day.

Average daily Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine have declined over the past two months from a high of over 1,262 per day in May to 1,140 in July. Despite this reduction, the last three months have been the costliest for Russian forces since February 2022, British military intelligence officials say. Share

The British Ministry of Defense believes that the reduction in the losses of the occupation army of the Russian Federation indicates a strengthening of the positions in the occupied part of the Kharkiv region.

Although this new approach has increased pressure on the front line, effective Ukrainian defenses and a lack of Russian training reduce Russia's ability to use any tactical successes for broader operational gains, British intelligence added. Share

It is predicted that, most likely, the level of losses of the occupation army of the Russian Federation will exceed the average indicators of more than a thousand people per day during August 2024, as the Russian occupiers continue their offensive attempts in the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.