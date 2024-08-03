According to the information of the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSU Dmytro Lykhovy, in the Robotyny area of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian military captured 4 Russian invaders.
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces captured 4 Russian invaders in the Robotyny area, highlighting ongoing hostilities in the region.
- The British Ministry of Defense observed a decrease in Russian army losses in June and July, but predicts a surge in casualties exceeding a thousand soldiers per day in August.
- Despite a reduction in average daily Russian casualties, the last three months have been the costliest period for Russian forces since February 2022.
- Effective Ukrainian defense strategies are deterring Russian attacks and limiting the enemy's ability to achieve tactical and strategic successes.
- Predictions suggest that the Russian occupation army will face heightened casualties as they continue offensive attempts in Zaporizhia and Kherson regions during August 2024.
What is known about the situation in the Robotyno area
According to him, 4 Russian occupiers were captured by the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the settlement of Mala Tokmachka.
Lykhoviy added that the captured occupiers were part of the 2nd Airborne Assault Battalion of the 108th Guards Kuban Cossack Airborne Assault Regiment.
Lykhovi added that the number of captured occupiers is slowly increasing, which may indicate that the Russians are attacking more actively in this direction and are coming into closer contact.
British intelligence reports a decrease in the losses of the Russian army at the front
According to intelligence information from the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, during June and July the losses of the occupation army of the Russian Federation at the front in the war against Ukraine were lower than in previous months, but they are expected to increase during August.
The intelligence of the British Ministry of Defense expects that the losses of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in August will exceed a thousand soldiers per day.
The British Ministry of Defense believes that the reduction in the losses of the occupation army of the Russian Federation indicates a strengthening of the positions in the occupied part of the Kharkiv region.
It is predicted that, most likely, the level of losses of the occupation army of the Russian Federation will exceed the average indicators of more than a thousand people per day during August 2024, as the Russian occupiers continue their offensive attempts in the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.
