The Armed Forces captured 4 Russian occupiers in the Robotyny area
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces captured 4 Russian occupiers in the Robotyny area

Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to the information of the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSU Dmytro Lykhovy, in the Robotyny area of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian military captured 4 Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces captured 4 Russian invaders in the Robotyny area, highlighting ongoing hostilities in the region.
  • The British Ministry of Defense observed a decrease in Russian army losses in June and July, but predicts a surge in casualties exceeding a thousand soldiers per day in August.
  • Despite a reduction in average daily Russian casualties, the last three months have been the costliest period for Russian forces since February 2022.
  • Effective Ukrainian defense strategies are deterring Russian attacks and limiting the enemy's ability to achieve tactical and strategic successes.
  • Predictions suggest that the Russian occupation army will face heightened casualties as they continue offensive attempts in Zaporizhia and Kherson regions during August 2024.

What is known about the situation in the Robotyno area

The total losses of the enemy in our operational zone for yesterday amounted to 115 people, of which 48 were killed, 63 were wounded and 4 were captured, - notes Lykhovi.

According to him, 4 Russian occupiers were captured by the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the settlement of Mala Tokmachka.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted losses and captured the occupiers of the Russian Federation in the Robotyny area
Military Armed Forces

Lykhoviy added that the captured occupiers were part of the 2nd Airborne Assault Battalion of the 108th Guards Kuban Cossack Airborne Assault Regiment.

Lykhovi added that the number of captured occupiers is slowly increasing, which may indicate that the Russians are attacking more actively in this direction and are coming into closer contact.

British intelligence reports a decrease in the losses of the Russian army at the front

According to intelligence information from the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, during June and July the losses of the occupation army of the Russian Federation at the front in the war against Ukraine were lower than in previous months, but they are expected to increase during August.

The intelligence of the British Ministry of Defense expects that the losses of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in August will exceed a thousand soldiers per day.

Average daily Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine have declined over the past two months from a high of over 1,262 per day in May to 1,140 in July. Despite this reduction, the last three months have been the costliest for Russian forces since February 2022, British military intelligence officials say.

The British Ministry of Defense believes that the reduction in the losses of the occupation army of the Russian Federation indicates a strengthening of the positions in the occupied part of the Kharkiv region.

Although this new approach has increased pressure on the front line, effective Ukrainian defenses and a lack of Russian training reduce Russia's ability to use any tactical successes for broader operational gains, British intelligence added.

It is predicted that, most likely, the level of losses of the occupation army of the Russian Federation will exceed the average indicators of more than a thousand people per day during August 2024, as the Russian occupiers continue their offensive attempts in the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Army is attacking the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a large number of missiles and bombs in the Pokrovsk region
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU destroyed a submarine and hit the S-400 air defense system of the Russian army in Crimea
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
submarine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?