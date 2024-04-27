The Armed Forces eliminated more than 1,000 Russian soldiers, 6 tanks and 38 artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 465,054 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,124 Russian invaders during the day, and the following vehicles were destroyed:

  • tanks — 7,268 (+6) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 13,971 (+14) units;

  • artillery systems — 11,905 (+38) units;

  • RSZV — 1049 units;

  • air defense equipment — 775 (+3) units;

  • aircraft — 348 units;

  • helicopters — 325 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 9485 (+24) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2124 (+5) units;

  • ships/boats — 26 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 16,019 (+35) units;

  • special equipment - 1968 (+6) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 14 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces damaged 2 personnel concentration areas, 1 radar station, 1 ammunition depot, 3 anti-aircraft defense facilities, 1 EW station, and 1 warehouse of the enemy's material and technical means.

In the Avdiiv region, our defenders repelled 29 attacks in the areas of Arkhangelske, Keramik, Ocheretine, Semenivka, Umanske, Kalinove settlements.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 10 attacks near the settlements of Bilogorivka in Luhansk and Novy, Vyimka, Spirne, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in Donetsk regions.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, our military continues to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Prechistivka and Urozhaine settlements, where the enemy tried 17 times to break through the defense of our troops, the General Staff notes.

