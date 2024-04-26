General Staff Latest: AFU repels 79 attacks of Russia's army at front in 24 hours

It is noted that during the day, the Russian occupiers fired one missile at Ukraine, carried out 67 airstrikes and carried out 54 shellings with MLRS against the positions of the Armed Forces and critical and civilian infrastructure.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled seven attacks in the Kyslivka, Berestove settlements of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled nine attacks in the Serebryansk Forestry area of the Luhansk Region, settlements of Terny and south of Zarichne, Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled eight attacks in the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Vyimka, Spirne, and Ivanivske of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 23 attacks in the Arkhangelske, Keramik, Ocheretine, Semenivka, Umanske, and Kalynove settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the Defence Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks in Krasnohorivka, Georhiivka, Prechystivka, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.