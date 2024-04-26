General Staff Latest: AFU repels 79 attacks of Russia's army at front in 24 hours

According to the AFU General Staff data, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 79 times. The enemy inflicted numerous losses in personnel and equipment on the Russian invaders.
What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine
It is noted that during the day, the Russian occupiers fired one missile at Ukraine, carried out 67 airstrikes and carried out 54 shellings with MLRS against the positions of the Armed Forces and critical and civilian infrastructure.
What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front
In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled seven attacks in the Kyslivka, Berestove settlements of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.
In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled nine attacks in the Serebryansk Forestry area of the Luhansk Region, settlements of Terny and south of Zarichne, Donetsk region.
In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled eight attacks in the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Vyimka, Spirne, and Ivanivske of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position.
In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 23 attacks in the Arkhangelske, Keramik, Ocheretine, Semenivka, Umanske, and Kalynove settlements of the Donetsk region.
In the Novopavlivsk direction, the Defence Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks in Krasnohorivka, Georhiivka, Prechystivka, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.
In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops in the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region.
During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 11 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.
Units of the AFU missile forces damaged two personnel concentration areas, one radar station, three anti-aircraft warfare system, one EW station, and one warehouse of the enemy's material and technical equipment.
