The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,270 Russian occupiers at the front
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Ukraine
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The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,270 Russian occupiers at the front

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to June 25, 2026 amount to about 1,397,060 people, including 1,270 people over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully eliminated 1,270 Russian occupiers at the front, contributing to the total combat losses of over 1.397 million Russian troops since the full-scale invasion began.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the actual losses suffered by the Russian army, including heavy losses in tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and other military assets.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

Russia also lost:

  • tanks — 12,057 (+1),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,818 (+2),

  • artillery systems — 44,731 (+67),

  • MLRS — 1,893 (+4),

  • air defense systems — 1,443 (+3),

  • aircraft — 436 (+0),

  • helicopters — 353 (+0),

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,728 (+2),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 371,882 (+1,994),

  • cruise missiles — 4,787 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 111,707 (+450),

  • special equipment — 4,339 (+6).

The data is being refined.

More on the topic

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The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,320 Russian occupiers
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The AFU neutralized more than 50 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day
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