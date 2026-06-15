The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,320 Russian occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,320 Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Current losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to June 15, 2026, amount to about 1,384,190 people, including 1,320 in the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • 1. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 1,320 Russian occupiers in a single day, contributing to the total combat losses exceeding 1.3 million since the invasion began.
  • 2. Detailed combat losses of the Russian army include significant reductions in tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, and other military assets.

Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 12,025 (+5),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,763 (+10),

  • artillery systems — 44,082 (+72),

  • MLRS — 1,870 (+2),

  • air defense assets — 1,420 (+1),

  • aircraft — 436 (+0),

  • helicopters — 353 (+0),

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,664 (+3),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 351,479 (+2,314),

  • cruise missiles — 4,733 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 107,091 (+416),

  • special equipment — 4,296 (+8).

The data is being refined.

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The AFU eliminated almost 50 Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction within 24 hours
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The AFU destroyed another 1,310 occupiers and 74 Russian artillery systems
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