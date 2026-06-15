The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,320 Russian occupiers

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to June 15, 2026, amount to about 1,384,190 people, including 1,320 in the past 24 hours.
Points of attention
- 1. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 1,320 Russian occupiers in a single day, contributing to the total combat losses exceeding 1.3 million since the invasion began.
- 2. Detailed combat losses of the Russian army include significant reductions in tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, and other military assets.
Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian army also lost:
tanks — 12,025 (+5),
armored combat vehicles — 24,763 (+10),
artillery systems — 44,082 (+72),
MLRS — 1,870 (+2),
air defense assets — 1,420 (+1),
aircraft — 436 (+0),
helicopters — 353 (+0),
ground robotic complexes — 1,664 (+3),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 351,479 (+2,314),
cruise missiles — 4,733 (+0),
ships / boats — 33 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 107,091 (+416),
special equipment — 4,296 (+8).
The data is being refined.
More on the topic
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-