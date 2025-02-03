According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, 97 clashes have taken place at the front between Ukrainian military and the criminal army of the Russian Federation. The defense forces have eliminated another 1,300 Russian occupiers.

What's happening at the front?

In the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers made two unsuccessful attack attempts in the direction of Hatyshchyna.

In the direction of Kupyansk, 18 clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepovaya Novoselivka, Boguslavka, Zagryzove, and Lozova.

In the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region, the criminal army of the Russian Federation unsuccessfully attacked 8 times near Novoyehorivka, Novolubivka, Makiivka, Yampolivka, and in the direction of Serebryanka.

In the direction of Siversk, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to advance in the areas of Bilogorivka and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Russian occupiers made two unsuccessful offensive attempts in the areas of Predtechyny and Chasovy Yar.

In the direction of Toretsk, the Defense Forces repelled 8 enemy attacks in the area of Toretsk itself and Krymske.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military personnel stopped 39 attacks by Russian occupiers near Zeleny Pole, Tarasivka, Uspenivka, Yelizavetivka, Vodyany Drugy, Myrolyubivka, Promyen, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiivka, Dachny and Ulakli.

The defense forces repelled one enemy assault in the Constantinople area.

In the Zaporizhia region, the Russian occupation army carried out one unsuccessful assault on Ukrainian military positions.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, the criminal army of the Russian Federation did not conduct offensive operations.

In Kursk, Ukrainian military forces repelled 12 enemy attacks during the day.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

personnel — about 841,660 (+1,300) people were eliminated;

tanks — 9,920 (+12) units;

armored combat vehicles — 20,685 (+18) units;

artillery systems — 22,589 (+51) units;

RSZV — 1 thousand 268 (+1) units;

air defense systems — 1,053 (+3) units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 331 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23,911 (+118) units;

cruise missiles — 3 thousand 54 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 35,798 (+89) units;

special equipment — 3 thousand 731 (+2) units.