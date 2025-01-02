The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled one of the brutal assaults by the Russian army on New Year's Eve
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukrainian defenders repelled one of the most brutal Russian assaults. This happened on New Year's Eve.

  • Ukrainian defenders repelled one of the fierce Russian assaults before the New Year, defending positions in the Donetsk region.
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the 24th and 100th separate mechanized brigades for repelling the assault, as well as other units that are actively defending Ukrainian territories.
  • The Head of State noted the activity of Russian attacks in the Kursk region and the defense of the Kherson region.
  • According to the General Staff, 140 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours and the defenders repelled 7 attacks in the Kupyansk direction.
  • 14 battles were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction. The enemy tried to advance in the Lymansk, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk directions, but Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction.

Zelensky thanked the Ukrainian defenders

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, today there was a report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky on the situation at the front and in the areas of the Kursk Operation.

In terms of the results of the battles these days, I want to note the 24th and 100th separate mechanized brigades, which repelled one of the very fierce Russian assaults on New Year's Eve, as well as the 59th separate motorized infantry and 68th separate chasseur brigades, which are defending Pokrovsk, and the 79th brigade of the DShV, which is operating extremely actively.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to him, every day — both December 31 and January 1 — the Defense Forces repel constant Russian assaults in the Donetsk region.

The most in a day is the Pokrovsky direction, Kurakhiv, and hard on the Lymansky and Vremovsky directions. In the Kursk region, our units continue to defend positions — more than 30 Russian attacks per day, — the head of state noted.

The defense of the Kherson region was also discussed.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 140 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

  • Seven attacks by the invaders took place in the Kupyansk direction over the past day. Defense forces repelled enemy assault actions near Kolisnykivka, Zagryzove, Lozova, and Nova Kruglyakivka.

  • In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 16 times. He tried to advance near Novosergiyevka, Tverdokhlibovye, Kopanky, Makiyevka, Ivanovka, Zeleny Gay, Torske, Terni, and in the Serebryansky forest.

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, 14 clashes were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Predtechyne.

  • In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out seven attacks near Toretsk, Diliivka, and in the direction of Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 38 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Novy Trud, Solonye, Kotlyne, Pishchany, Pokrovsk, Novoelizavetivka, Promeny, Zeleny, Novoolenivka, Shevchenko, Dachensky and Novovasylivka.

  • In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks on the positions of our troops near Ukrainka, Petropavlivka, and Kurakhiv.

  • In the Vremiv direction, the enemy carried out 19 offensive actions against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Dachny, Konstantinopol, Yantarny, Novoselka, Rozlyv, and Novy Komar.

