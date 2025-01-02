The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled one of the brutal assaults by the Russian army on New Year's Eve

Ukrainian defenders repelled one of the most brutal Russian assaults. This happened on New Year's Eve.

Zelensky thanked the Ukrainian defenders

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, today there was a report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky on the situation at the front and in the areas of the Kursk Operation.

In terms of the results of the battles these days, I want to note the 24th and 100th separate mechanized brigades, which repelled one of the very fierce Russian assaults on New Year's Eve, as well as the 59th separate motorized infantry and 68th separate chasseur brigades, which are defending Pokrovsk, and the 79th brigade of the DShV, which is operating extremely actively. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, every day — both December 31 and January 1 — the Defense Forces repel constant Russian assaults in the Donetsk region.

The most in a day is the Pokrovsky direction, Kurakhiv, and hard on the Lymansky and Vremovsky directions. In the Kursk region, our units continue to defend positions — more than 30 Russian attacks per day, — the head of state noted.

The defense of the Kherson region was also discussed.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 140 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Seven attacks by the invaders took place in the Kupyansk direction over the past day. Defense forces repelled enemy assault actions near Kolisnykivka, Zagryzove, Lozova, and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 16 times. He tried to advance near Novosergiyevka, Tverdokhlibovye, Kopanky, Makiyevka, Ivanovka, Zeleny Gay, Torske, Terni, and in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 14 clashes were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out seven attacks near Toretsk, Diliivka, and in the direction of Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 38 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Novy Trud, Solonye, Kotlyne, Pishchany, Pokrovsk, Novoelizavetivka, Promeny, Zeleny, Novoolenivka, Shevchenko, Dachensky and Novovasylivka.