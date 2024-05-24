Ukrainian army stops Russian troops in Kharkiv sector and launches counter-offensive

Ukrainian army stopped Russian troops in the Kharkiv sector and conducted counter-offensive operations, according to the General Staff.

The situation in the Kharkiv direction has changed dramatically

Despite the good news from the front, the situation on the battlefield remains extremely difficult.

According to Colonel Ihor Prokhorenko, a representative of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian army stopped Russian troops in the Kharkiv sector and conducted counter-offensive operations on 24 May.

Ukrainian defenders are holding the defence in the east and south of our country, inflicting fire damage on the enemy.

The main actions take place in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. As for the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is conducting offensive operations with the aim of creating a buffer zone. At the moment, the enemy has been stopped, the situation is under control, counter-offensive actions are being carried out, says Colonel Ihor Prokhorenko. Share

In addition, it is emphasised that the Russian invaders are also carrying out offensive actions in the east of the Kharkiv region, but they cannot achieve any success.

The General Staff draws attention to the fact that fierce fighting does not stop along the entire front line.

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are inflicting large-scale losses on the enemy, Ukrainian artillery, unmanned systems, and aviation are actively working.

The situation is under control in Sumy region and Chernihiv region. The enemy is amassing troops on the territory of the Russian Federation, daily inflicts air and artillery strikes on border settlements, and uses UAVs. It tries to destroy critical infrastructure objects, attacks with rockets and Shaheds,” adds Prokhorenko. Share

Losses of the Russian army as of May 24, 2024

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1,240 Russian invaders during the day, and the following vehicles were destroyed: