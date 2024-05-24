Ukrainian army stops Russian troops in Kharkiv sector and launches counter-offensive

Ukrainian army stopped Russian troops in the Kharkiv sector and conducted counter-offensive operations, according to the General Staff.
The situation in the Kharkiv direction has changed dramatically
Despite the good news from the front, the situation on the battlefield remains extremely difficult.
According to Colonel Ihor Prokhorenko, a representative of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian army stopped Russian troops in the Kharkiv sector and conducted counter-offensive operations on 24 May.
Ukrainian defenders are holding the defence in the east and south of our country, inflicting fire damage on the enemy.
In addition, it is emphasised that the Russian invaders are also carrying out offensive actions in the east of the Kharkiv region, but they cannot achieve any success.
The General Staff draws attention to the fact that fierce fighting does not stop along the entire front line.
Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are inflicting large-scale losses on the enemy, Ukrainian artillery, unmanned systems, and aviation are actively working.
Losses of the Russian army as of May 24, 2024
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1,240 Russian invaders during the day, and the following vehicles were destroyed:
tanks — 7,635 (+13) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 14,775 (+27) units;
artillery systems — 12,902 (+42) units;
MLRS — 1080 (+3) units;
air defence means — 813 units;
aircraft — 356 (+1) units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10401 (+10);
cruise missiles — 2,209;
ships/boats — 27 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 17,569 (+56) units;
special equipment — 2101 (+7).
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-