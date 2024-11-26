The army of the Russian Federation attacked Ternopil — there were interruptions with electricity and water in the city

On the night of November 26, Russian troops attacked Ternopil. In particular, the occupiers damaged the object of critical infrastructure.

What is the situation in Ternopil

It is noted that explosions rang out in Ternopil at night, after which the electricity supply to the townspeople and settlements near the regional center disappeared.

As the head of OVA Vyacheslav Negoda reported, during the night attack enemy UAVs damaged one of the critical infrastructure facilities. Fortunately, there were no human casualties. Firefighters and police are on the scene.

Currently, there is no stable electricity supply in Ternopil and other settlements. The relevant services are already working on eliminating the problem.

According to updated information, centralized water supply should be restored to all consumers in Ternopil at 7:00 a.m.

Gas supply to all consumers in the city is provided as usual. As for heat supply, most boiler houses are functioning, their work will also be supported by generators.

It is also reported that individual heating points will be disconnected, and heat will be supplied to houses directly.

Schools and kindergartens in Ternopil will work as usual today.

Medical facilities in Ternopil are operating as usual. It is noted that, if necessary, the institutions are equipped with generators.

Also, trolleybuses will not run in Ternopil temporarily. They will be replaced by buses.

Instead of trolleybus No. 11, large-sized buses will operate, the maximum number of vehicles will go on other routes, Nadal said. Share

Heating stations will operate in Ternopil

Heating stations will work again in Ternopil. They will open from 08.00 at the following addresses: