An industrial facility caught fire in Ternopil after the Russian attack

On August 20, the occupiers of the Russian Federation struck an industrial facility in Ternopil. A fire has now broken out as a result of the attack.
What is known about the fire in Ternopil
It is noted that the strike was carried out at night on August 20. All relevant special services were working on the spot.
More than 90 rescuers and more than 20 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. 2 fire engines from Ternopil and Lviv were also involved.
The Ternopil regional government called on residents not to leave their homes unnecessarily, limit children's time outside as much as possible, close windows indoors, and thoroughly wash food brought from the yard.
Oksana Chaychuk, chief state sanitary doctor of the Ternopil region, reported that, as of now, an excess of harmful substances in the air and water has not been detected by the express method.
Air defense forces shot down 25 drones and three missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine
As the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, 28 air targets were shot down by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and electronic warfare units.
In particular, destroyed:
1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile,
2 Kh-59 guided air missiles,
25 attack UAVs "Shahed-131/136"
Russian air targets were shot down within Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.
