The brother of the British king has been arrested on suspicion of abuse of power

The brother of King Charles III of Great Britain, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been arrested on suspicion of abuse of office.
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles III, was arrested on suspicion of abuse of office and ties to financier Epstein.
- The arrest was made following investigations into allegations of misconduct and abuse of power.
The BBC cites a statement from British police, which said that as part of the investigation, a man over 60 years old from Norfolk was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of abuse of office, and searches were also conducted at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.
The name of the detainee is not being released in accordance with national guidelines, but the BBC and other British media outlets report that he is the brother of King Charles III of Great Britain, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The detainee currently remains in custody.
It is also emphasized that the case is in an active stage, so caution should be exercised in any publications to avoid disrespect for the court.
Police were considering charges against the former Duke of York, who turns 66 today, that emerged in the Jeffrey Epstein case.
In October 2025, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his title of prince due to allegations of ties to the scandalous American financier Epstein.
After the publication of new files regarding the Epstein case, Andrew left the royal residence.
The files alleged that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor passed official British trade documents to Epstein.
