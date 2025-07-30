The Cabinet ignored the demands of the IMF and the EU and again did not appoint the head of the BEB
Source:  online.ua

On July 30, during a meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine once again did not approve Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi for the position of head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

Points of attention

  • The failure to appoint the head of the BEB has raised questions about the government's adherence to the law and selection procedures, potentially jeopardizing the country's relationship with international organizations like the IMF.
  • The urgency of appointing a director for the Bureau of Economic Security is highlighted by the European Commission to advance reforms and ensure independent and effective operations.

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on the new failure of the vote.

According to him, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Yulia Svyrydenko on Wednesday, July 30, Oleksandr Tsyvinsky was not appointed to the position of head of the Bureau of Economic Security for the second time.

To avoid any doubt — today at its meeting the Government again violated the law and did NOT appoint the head of the BEB. There is 1 day left before the IMF lighthouse collapses…

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada

Photo: screenshot

As mentioned earlier, the winner of the competition for the head of the Bureau of Economic Security was NABU detective Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi.

On June 24, the selection committee received information from the SBU about a recommendation to conduct a polygraph test on certain candidates whose relatives, as indicated by the SBU, have certain ties to the Russian Federation, including Tsyvinsky.

On July 29, it became known that the European Commission is demanding that the Ukrainian authorities appoint the head of the Bureau of Economic Security as soon as possible in accordance with the law and current selection and appointment procedures.

Kyiv should appoint the Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine as soon as possible in accordance with the law on the reform of the BEB and the current selection and appointment procedures... This is necessary to advance the reform of the BEB and ensure its independent and effective functioning, the European Commission spokesman said.

