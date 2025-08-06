The Cabinet of Ministers appointed a new head of the Bureau of Economic Security
The Cabinet of Ministers appointed a new head of the Bureau of Economic Security

Yulia Svyridenko
Tsyvinsky headed the BEB — what is known
On August 6, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made the long-awaited decision to appoint Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, who won the competition, as the head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

Points of attention

  • The government aims to renew the Bureau's operations, enhance its capabilities, and foster trust between the institution and Ukrainian entrepreneurs.
  • The goal is to eliminate shadowy practices in economic relations, provide a conducive environment for businesses, and uphold respect between the state and entrepreneurs.

Tsyvinsky headed the BEB — what is known

The adoption of this decision was announced by the Head of the Ukrainian Government, Yulia Svyrydenko.

Today, the Government decided to appoint Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.

Yulia Svyrydenko

Yulia Svyrydenko

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers

The Prime Minister of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that after the decision of the selection committee, proper checks, and passing a polygraph test, there are no longer any reservations about his candidacy.

According to Yulia Svyrydenko, she and all government ministers are counting on updating the work of the Bureau, strengthening the institution, and achieving a significant level of trust between the Bureau and Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

It is important that economic relations in Ukraine are not distorted by shadowy schemes and that business can count on respect from the state, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers added.

What is important to understand is that Tsyvinsky's appointment was previously blocked, allegedly after reservations from the SBU due to his father's Russian citizenship.

As Tsyvinsky himself noted, he was not officially informed, and the competition commission resubmitted his documents to the Cabinet of Ministers.

