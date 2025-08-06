The Cabinet of Ministers appointed a new head of the Bureau of Economic Security

On August 6, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made the long-awaited decision to appoint Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, who won the competition, as the head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

Tsyvinsky headed the BEB — what is known

The adoption of this decision was announced by the Head of the Ukrainian Government, Yulia Svyrydenko.

Today, the Government decided to appoint Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine. Yulia Svyrydenko Head of the Cabinet of Ministers

The Prime Minister of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that after the decision of the selection committee, proper checks, and passing a polygraph test, there are no longer any reservations about his candidacy.

According to Yulia Svyrydenko, she and all government ministers are counting on updating the work of the Bureau, strengthening the institution, and achieving a significant level of trust between the Bureau and Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

It is important that economic relations in Ukraine are not distorted by shadowy schemes and that business can count on respect from the state, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers added. Share

What is important to understand is that Tsyvinsky's appointment was previously blocked, allegedly after reservations from the SBU due to his father's Russian citizenship.