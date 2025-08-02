Ukraine Facility. What reforms and pilot projects have been postponed

On August 1, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved amendments to the Ukraine Facility plan - a plan under which the country receives financial assistance from the European Union according to the level of progress in reforms.
Points of attention
- The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved amendments to the Ukraine Facility plan, updating commitments and deadlines in line with European Union regulations.
- The updated plan includes postponement of certain reforms, acceleration of energy reform, control over state aid, and new pilot projects to support business.
- The changes to the Ukraine Facility plan aim to align with specific EU law acts, clarify reform steps, and ensure efficient utilization of the €50 billion EU funds for 2024-2027.
The Cabinet of Ministers approved changes to the Ukraine Facility plan: what's next?
People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, for his part, published a list of changes to the plan that were approved by the Cabinet of Ministers:
The reform of the civil service selection procedure and the reform of the digitalization of civil service management are being postponed.
Ministries are being brought into line with the new names.
The creation of the Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal is being postponed - we are still waiting for the relevant law to come into force.
Instead of digitalizing the judicial system, it is proposed to implement a pilot project in 15 courts at the first and appellate instance levels.
Changes to the project for the creation and implementation of a register of bank accounts of individuals and safe deposit boxes.
Legislation on bank sales will come into force earlier than planned. At the same time, the date of entry into force of legislation to improve the resolution of problem loans is being postponed.
A number of other important legislative reforms are also being postponed for the time being.
The system for controlling the receipt of state aid will be changed, so the deadline for its implementation has also been postponed. The legislation will allow the introduction of separate aid schemes to support businesses.
A new law will also come into force, restoring control of state aid to businesses by the Antimonopoly Committee.
The date of entry into force of the law on state veterans' policy is being postponed.
A number of state guarantees to ensure the functioning of certain programs are now simply listed as "investments."
The electricity market reform will take place earlier, but the lifting of the moratorium on heat prices has been postponed for a year. The implementation of the draft law on liberalization in the railway transport sector has also been postponed.
The last thing is that state funding for demining agricultural land has been reduced.
The Ukraine Facility is an EU financial instrument designed to support Ukraine during the war and post-war recovery. The program provides €50 billion for 2024-2027.
The funds are provided in the form of grants and loans and are aimed at macro-financial assistance, reconstruction, reforms and modernization. The use of funds is monitored through a special reporting and evaluation mechanism for the progress of reforms.
