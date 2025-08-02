Ukraine Facility. What reforms and pilot projects have been postponed

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, for his part, published a list of changes to the plan that were approved by the Cabinet of Ministers:

The reform of the civil service selection procedure and the reform of the digitalization of civil service management are being postponed.

Ministries are being brought into line with the new names.

The creation of the Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal is being postponed - we are still waiting for the relevant law to come into force.

Instead of digitalizing the judicial system, it is proposed to implement a pilot project in 15 courts at the first and appellate instance levels.

Changes to the project for the creation and implementation of a register of bank accounts of individuals and safe deposit boxes.

Legislation on bank sales will come into force earlier than planned. At the same time, the date of entry into force of legislation to improve the resolution of problem loans is being postponed.

A number of other important legislative reforms are also being postponed for the time being.

The system for controlling the receipt of state aid will be changed, so the deadline for its implementation has also been postponed. The legislation will allow the introduction of separate aid schemes to support businesses.

A new law will also come into force, restoring control of state aid to businesses by the Antimonopoly Committee.

The date of entry into force of the law on state veterans' policy is being postponed.

A number of state guarantees to ensure the functioning of certain programs are now simply listed as "investments."

The electricity market reform will take place earlier, but the lifting of the moratorium on heat prices has been postponed for a year. The implementation of the draft law on liberalization in the railway transport sector has also been postponed.