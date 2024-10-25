The Central Bank of the aggressor country Russia has increased the base interest rate to the maximum since the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine.

What is known about the maximum increase in the base rate by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation

It is noted that the base interest rate was increased by the Central Bank of the aggressor country to 21%, which is the highest since February 2003.

According to the Russian central bank, inflation in the country reached 9.8% in September, and public expectations for further inflation growth reached their highest level since the beginning of the year.

Further toughness of monetary policy is needed to ensure that inflation returns to targets and reduce inflation expectations, — said representatives of the Central Bank of the aggressor country. Share

Among the main inflation risks, high inflation expectations and deviations of the Russian economy from the trajectory of balanced growth, as well as deterioration in the terms of foreign trade, were noted.

What provokes rising inflation in Russia

The Ministry of Finance of the aggressor countries expects an increase in expenses in the amount of $15.5 billion by the end of this year due to the need to cover the costs of continuing the criminal war against Ukraine.

Another significant factor driving inflation is the weakness of the Russian ruble, which has fallen by more than 12% against the dollar since early August to 97 rubles.

In addition, it is noted that the increase in the base interest rate demonstrates the political support of the leadership of the agency, which is experiencing furious pressure from some of the most influential businessmen in Russia, including the heads of the country's largest oil and defense companies, to end the harsh restrictions.

The level of interest rates on business loans depends on the discount rate.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which canceled its mission to Russia last month after protests from several European countries, cut its economic growth forecast for Russia by 0.2% to 1.3% in 2025 from 3.6% this year.