Russian propaganda is spreading fake news about the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine debunks the Kremlin's claim.

As the CPD noted, such allegations are quite typical of Kremlin propaganda; they have appeared periodically since the beginning of a full-scale war, never supported by any evidence.

The purpose of such actions is to discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the world community and create an information alibi for the use of prohibited toxic substances by the Russian troops themselves.

According to the Central Military District, the use of these substances by the invaders against the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been repeatedly recorded on the front line. In particular, several recent cases in the Kupyansk direction are already known.