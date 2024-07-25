The commander of the NSU named the deadlines for the completion of the offensive of the Russian army in Ukraine
The commander of the NSU named the deadlines for the completion of the offensive of the Russian army in Ukraine

Armored vehicles of the Russian Army
Source:  Ukrinform

According to the commander of the National Guard, Oleksandr Pivnenko, the offensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine will be finally stopped within the next month or two.

What is known about the terms and reasons for the end of the offensive of the Russian army in Ukraine

Pivnenko emphasized that in the conditions of such enormous losses, the occupying army of the Russian Federation cannot continue its offensive in several directions at once.

Hard. But the enemy's offensive capabilities are not limitless, and how many losses they will suffer... I think in another month or a half they will not be able to conduct active assaults in many directions at once and will be on the defensive in any case. And during this time we need to form our divisions and prepare them. Yes, this is war, - notes the commander of the NSU.

The Russian army will be forced to stop the offensive in Ukraine in a month or two
The occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine

In his opinion, the Ukrainian military should currently look for the weak points of the enemy and neutralize the strengths of the Russian occupiers.

It is necessary to adapt, change the management model, set tasks: if it does not work like this, try asymmetrically. But you cannot radically change everything, everything takes time, especially if we talk about systemic changes, - General Pivnenko explains.

Where the occupation army of the Russian Federation is preparing for the continuation of the offensive

According to Serhiy Bratchuk, a representative of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army "South" and the spokesman of the Odesa OVA, on the air of the "We - Ukraine" channel, the command of the occupying army of the Russian Federation set the military a task to advance through the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Bratchuk emphasized that it is about the enemy's plans for an offensive in the vicinity of the Robotyn and Vremiv bridgeheads.

Also, in the Zaporizhzhia region, there is a gradual strengthening of the units of the occupiers.

Speaking about the battles in the region, the spokesman of UDA "South" explained that these are the actions of small assault groups of the enemy, as well as "the mechanized component and aviation are their trump cards."

The enemy has an advance on the Harvest location. Regarding Robotyny, this is a gray area. And we see the enemy's efforts in advancing towards Vodyanyi and Staromayorskyi, but the intensity of these offensives has decreased a little, - noted Bratchuk.

The Ministry of Defense supplies the AFU with 20 types of light motor vehicles
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
buggy
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers and 26 BBMs during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces

