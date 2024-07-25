According to the commander of the National Guard, Oleksandr Pivnenko, the offensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine will be finally stopped within the next month or two.
Points of attention
- Commander of the NSU states that the Russian army's offensive in Ukraine is expected to be halted within the next month or two due to heavy losses and exhaustion of capabilities.
- Ukrainian troops are advised to identify weak points of the enemy and counter the strengths of the Russian occupiers to prepare for a defense strategy.
- Strategic plans of the occupying Russian army include advancing through the Zaporizhzhia region, focusing on the Robotyn and Vremiv bridgeheads.
- Despite the reinforcement of occupier units in the region, the intensity of their offensives has slightly decreased, as reported by the spokesperson of the UDA 'South'.
- General Pivnenko emphasizes the need for Ukrainian military to adapt and implement managerial changes to effectively combat the advancing Russian forces.
What is known about the terms and reasons for the end of the offensive of the Russian army in Ukraine
Pivnenko emphasized that in the conditions of such enormous losses, the occupying army of the Russian Federation cannot continue its offensive in several directions at once.
In his opinion, the Ukrainian military should currently look for the weak points of the enemy and neutralize the strengths of the Russian occupiers.
Where the occupation army of the Russian Federation is preparing for the continuation of the offensive
According to Serhiy Bratchuk, a representative of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army "South" and the spokesman of the Odesa OVA, on the air of the "We - Ukraine" channel, the command of the occupying army of the Russian Federation set the military a task to advance through the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.
Bratchuk emphasized that it is about the enemy's plans for an offensive in the vicinity of the Robotyn and Vremiv bridgeheads.
Also, in the Zaporizhzhia region, there is a gradual strengthening of the units of the occupiers.
Speaking about the battles in the region, the spokesman of UDA "South" explained that these are the actions of small assault groups of the enemy, as well as "the mechanized component and aviation are their trump cards."
