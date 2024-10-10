The Council adopted the law on the military service of foreigners in Ukraine — what it provides

The Council adopted in the second reading draft law No. 12023 on changes to the rules of military service under contract for foreigners and stateless persons. 276 deputies voted for it.

What does the law on military service of foreigners in Ukraine provide for

The draft law proposes to allow foreigners and stateless persons to enter into contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and the State Special Transport Service.

Before receiving such an opportunity, they must pass a special check, which will be carried out by the Center for Recruiting Foreigners, a structure that has yet to be established.

The regulations of this Center will be approved by the government. During the inspection of foreigners, the following will be assessed:

the legality of their stay in Ukraine;

the presence of administrative or criminal liability under Ukrainian legislation;

possible connections with intelligence and subversive activities of foreign states against Ukraine;

other factors that may prevent recruitment under the contract.

The explanatory note to the draft law states that the need to improve the legislation is due to the difficult operational situation on the front line and the need to increase the number of military personnel. This involves the recruitment, both through additional mobilization and through voluntary entry into contract service, of foreigners and stateless persons with relevant combat experience. Share

Documentary about the International Legion

The documentary project "International Legion. Freedom without borders" of the online.ua production company was created in 2023 with the assistance of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Ukraine.

The tape tells about foreigners who have been fighting as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.