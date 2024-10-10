The Council adopted the law on the military service of foreigners in Ukraine — what it provides
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Council adopted the law on the military service of foreigners in Ukraine — what it provides

The Council adopted the law on the military service of foreigners in Ukraine — what it provides
Читати українською
Source:  Yaroslav Zheleznyak

The Council adopted in the second reading draft law No. 12023 on changes to the rules of military service under contract for foreigners and stateless persons. 276 deputies voted for it.

Points of attention

  • The new law makes it possible for foreigners and stateless persons to enter into contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • Before concluding the contract, a special check of the candidate's compliance with the requirements is carried out.
  • The law was adopted in connection with the difficult operational situation on the front line and the need to increase the number of military personnel.
  • The involvement of foreign military personnel is planned both through additional mobilization and through voluntary entry into contract service.

What does the law on military service of foreigners in Ukraine provide for

The draft law proposes to allow foreigners and stateless persons to enter into contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and the State Special Transport Service.

Before receiving such an opportunity, they must pass a special check, which will be carried out by the Center for Recruiting Foreigners, a structure that has yet to be established.

The regulations of this Center will be approved by the government. During the inspection of foreigners, the following will be assessed:

  • the legality of their stay in Ukraine;

  • the presence of administrative or criminal liability under Ukrainian legislation;

  • possible connections with intelligence and subversive activities of foreign states against Ukraine;

  • other factors that may prevent recruitment under the contract.

The explanatory note to the draft law states that the need to improve the legislation is due to the difficult operational situation on the front line and the need to increase the number of military personnel. This involves the recruitment, both through additional mobilization and through voluntary entry into contract service, of foreigners and stateless persons with relevant combat experience.

Documentary about the International Legion

The documentary project "International Legion. Freedom without borders" of the online.ua production company was created in 2023 with the assistance of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Ukraine.

The tape tells about foreigners who have been fighting as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

Foreign legionnaires repulse the Moscow army together with servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Who are these worthy people? What is their motivation? How do they fight and what do they feel? About all this in the film "International Legion. Freedom without borders."

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The International Legion of the Ukrainian SSR showed the liquidation of the occupiers of the Russian Federation on the Kinburn spit — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The International Legion of the Ukrainian SSR showed the liquidation of the occupiers of the Russian Federation on the Kinburn spit — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Ukrainian Legion is recruiting volunteers in Lublin, Poland. Who is taken to serve
Ministry of Defence Ukraine
recruiting center

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?