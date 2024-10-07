The Council will limit the use of Telegram

The Verkhovna Rada will introduce restrictions on the use of the Telegram messenger for official purposes. This decision was made on the basis of the recommendations of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

What is known about the limited use of Telegram in VR

According to Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the head of the Committee on Freedom of Speech, according to the order, the following security measures have been implemented:

Two-factor authentication is mandatory, and there should be no synchronization of contacts. Also, employees must lock computers, leaving them unattended.

Prohibition of transmission of official information via Telegram.

Prohibition of using Telegram on work computers or on personal devices used at work.

Technical blocking of the messenger and detection of unauthorized access attempts to Telegram on working devices.

Such measures are justified by the fact that in the past outsiders gained access to the data of civil servants through Telegram or created fake accounts, as happened with the fake channel of Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

These restrictions apply exclusively to the Council's apparatus and do not limit the use of the messenger for personal purposes.

In Ukraine, civil servants and military personnel were banned from using Telegram

According to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, this decision was made to minimize threats from the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

Now there will be a ban on installing and using Telegram on the official devices of employees of state authorities, military personnel, employees of the security and defense sector, as well as enterprises — operators of critical infrastructure.

It is also worth paying attention to the fact that the exception will be only those persons for whom the use of this messenger is part of official duties.

As you know, recently the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, provided substantiated data regarding the availability of Russian special services to the personal correspondence of Telegram users, even deleted messages, as well as their personal data.

I have always advocated and am advocating freedom of speech, but the issue of Telegram is not a matter of freedom of speech, it is a matter of national security, — noted Kyrylo Budanov. Share