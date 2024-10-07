The Council will limit the use of Telegram

The Verkhovna Rada will introduce restrictions on the use of the Telegram messenger for official purposes. This decision was made on the basis of the recommendations of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- According to the decision of the National Security Council of Ukraine, restrictions on the use of Telegram in the apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada were introduced to minimize threats to national security.
- Targeted security measures include two-factor authentication, locking unattended computers, and prohibiting the transmission of information via Telegram.
- The ban on the use of the messenger on official devices applies to civil servants, military personnel and critical infrastructure workers.
- Enemies' access to sensitive information through Telegram and the threat of cyberattacks are key arguments for restricting the use of this messenger.
- Restrictions apply only to official use of Telegram, leaving it available for personal purposes in Ukraine.
What is known about the limited use of Telegram in VR
According to Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the head of the Committee on Freedom of Speech, according to the order, the following security measures have been implemented:
Two-factor authentication is mandatory, and there should be no synchronization of contacts. Also, employees must lock computers, leaving them unattended.
Prohibition of transmission of official information via Telegram.
Prohibition of using Telegram on work computers or on personal devices used at work.
Technical blocking of the messenger and detection of unauthorized access attempts to Telegram on working devices.
These restrictions apply exclusively to the Council's apparatus and do not limit the use of the messenger for personal purposes.
In Ukraine, civil servants and military personnel were banned from using Telegram
According to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, this decision was made to minimize threats from the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
Now there will be a ban on installing and using Telegram on the official devices of employees of state authorities, military personnel, employees of the security and defense sector, as well as enterprises — operators of critical infrastructure.
It is also worth paying attention to the fact that the exception will be only those persons for whom the use of this messenger is part of official duties.
As you know, recently the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, provided substantiated data regarding the availability of Russian special services to the personal correspondence of Telegram users, even deleted messages, as well as their personal data.
In addition, it is emphasized that this messenger is actively used by the enemy for cyber attacks, the distribution of phishing and malware, establishing the geolocation of users, correcting missile strikes, etc.
