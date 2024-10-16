The countries of the Nordic-Baltic eight will provide an "energy package" of assistance to Ukraine

The ministers of foreign affairs of the countries of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) signed an aid package for Ukraine worth 44 million euros. The funds will be used to purchase generators and solar panels.

Ukraine will receive an "energy package" of aid from the Nordic-Baltic Eight

We've signed a package worth another 44 million euros to help you close the energy infrastructure gap. We are your Northern Baltic partners and we will support you. We will also build up air defense forces and strengthen your economy. Share

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Maria Malmer Stenergard during a joint briefing with the foreign ministers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries in Odesa.

She added that Sweden invested 28 million euros in this package. Since the beginning of the war, the country has provided Ukraine with 5 billion euros of support.

We want to see Ukraine as a member of the EU. We want a just peace, and this peace is impossible without Ukraine. Maria Malmer Stenergard Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden

Earlier it became known that the foreign ministers of Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Lithuania, Latvia and Denmark (Nordic-Baltic Eight, NB8) arrived in Odessa. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine discussed with them the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities and energy stability ahead of winter and the Victory Plan of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Sweden will help Ukraine restore energy supply

The Swedish government has approved the allocation of an additional SEK 500 million (almost EUR 44 million) to support heating and electricity supply in Ukraine.

According to World Bank experts, this support will be able to help generate electricity for 185,000 people, which will be Sweden's largest contribution to the restoration of energy supply in Ukraine.