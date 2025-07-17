Russian propaganda has intensified disinformation about "Ukrainian chemical weapons" and is spreading fake news about the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly preparing for a "chemical provocation." This was reported by the CPD.

Russia spreads fake news about Ukrainian “chemical provocation”

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Ukraine was allegedly preparing a "terrorist attack" with the explosion of 550 tons of ammonia in Novotroitsky in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region.

This is a typical example of the propaganda tactic of "information alibi": Russia accuses Ukraine in advance of actions that it could carry out itself. Such fakes can be used as information cover for real terrorist attacks or provocations in the occupied territories.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry once again accused Ukraine of systematically using chemical weapons, without providing convincing evidence.

The activation of the topic of "Ukrainian chemical weapons" is likely related to the sanctions that the United Kingdom imposed on July 7 against the command of the Russian radiation, chemical and biological defense troops for the use of chemical weapons.

Instead of taking responsibility for its own crimes, the Russian Federation is trying to shift the focus of attention to Ukraine.

The Russian Federation's statements are not supported by any objective evidence and contradict real facts. It is the Russian troops that have repeatedly used chemical weapons against Ukrainian defenders, which has been repeatedly recorded by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and international structures.