The CPD refuted Russia's cynical lies regarding the drone attack on Kharkiv

Enemy propaganda is once again trying to absolve Russia of responsibility for the terror against the residents of Kharkiv, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported.

Russia spreads lies about its strike on Kharkiv

After the morning drone strike on Kharkiv, enemy propagandists began spreading messages that all Russian attacks were carried out exclusively on military targets, and that hits on residential buildings were supposedly "the result of the work of Ukrainian air defense."

But this lie is refuted by the video of the strike on Kharkiv, which the Russians themselves are distributing online. The recording clearly shows a direct hit by a strike drone on a residential area, with no mention of falling debris.

It was a targeted strike on a densely populated area of the city.

As of now, it is known that 27 civilians from Kharkiv were injured in the attack, including at least three children.

Such statements are a cynical lie that the Kremlin resorts to every time after shelling Ukrainian cities, during which civilians suffer. In this way, the Russians try to justify the actions of their army and shift responsibility for the consequences of the attack onto the Ukrainian military.