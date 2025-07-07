Russia attacked Kharkiv with suicide bombers — almost 30 people were injured

The Russian army launched a massive attack on Kharkiv with Shahed-type strike drones early in the morning of July 7. A high-rise building was hit, and dozens of casualties are known.
Points of attention
- The Russian army launched a massive attack on Kharkiv using Shahed-type strike drones, resulting in nearly 30 casualties and significant damage to buildings and vehicles.
- Multiple districts in Kharkiv, Ukraine, were targeted, including the Shevchenkivskyi and Slobodskyi districts, with reports of fires in residential and commercial buildings.
- Rescue operations are underway with the State Emergency Service deploying resources to assist in extinguishing fires, providing medical aid, and offering support to the affected individuals.
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: almost 30 injured
Several explosions were heard in Kharkiv at around 05:30. According to the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv was attacked by two enemy drones.
Initially, it was reported that the explosions occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. However, later two more explosions occurred in the Slobodskyi district of Kharkiv.
According to the State Emergency Service, apartments on the 8th floor of a 9-story building were on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. The fire area was 70 sq m. It has now been localized, and the liquidation is ongoing.
Rescuers, pyrotechnicians, and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working on the ground.
In total, 2 multi-story buildings, 2 cars, a cafe, a shop, a kindergarten, and a garage were damaged in Kharkiv.
Previously, as a result of the drone attack on Kharkiv, 27 people were injured, 3 of them children. Three injured people were taken to hospitals, including one child. Their condition is moderate. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.
That night, the Russian army attacked the territory of Ukraine with Shahed attack drones. Kharkiv, Odesa, and Kyiv were under enemy fire.
