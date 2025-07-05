Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv region with a mortar with delayed-action combat elements

On July 4, Russian occupiers attacked the Kharkiv region using a strike drone with fragmentation warheads, which exploded over several hours.
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers attacked the Kharkiv region using a Shahed-136 strike drone with fragmentation warheads.
- The drones' warheads explode within 20 hours, posing a significant challenge for sappers in neutralizing them.
- The Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response provided safety guidelines for dealing with unexploded ordnance.
Combat elements from Russian drones explode within 20 hours
This was reported by the Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response.
It is noted that the work of destroying the warheads was complicated by the fact that they begin to explode independently one after another 2-6 hours after being dropped. The last fragmentation warhead explodes after 20 hours.
Thus, during the work to detect fragmented warheads, sappers conducted reconnaissance using drones. Also, during the reconnaissance, sappers discovered a second warhead that did not detonate and destroyed it by blowing it up.
The Interregional Demining Center called for following the rules in case of detecting such an object:
Do not touch the suspicious object;
Do not approach them and do not allow others to do so;
Move to a safe distance;
Call 101 or 102 immediately;
Do not use your mobile phone near a suspicious object.
