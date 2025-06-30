Russia attacked Ukraine with 107 drones at night — how the air defense worked

The Russian army struck the territory of Ukraine on the night of June 30 with 107 Shahed attack drones.

Ukraine's air defense neutralized 74 Russian martyrs

On the night of June 30, from 10:00 p.m. on June 29, the enemy attacked with 107 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, and Gvardiyske — the TOT of Crimea.

The main direction of the enemy attack was the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

As of 09:00, air defenses have neutralized 74 enemy Shahed drones and other types of drones in the north, east, and south of the country. Of these, 64 were shot down by fire weapons, 10 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded in 15 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 2 locations.

The main focus of the attack was Kharkiv and the region. Later, it became known that three locations in the Kharkiv and Chuguiv districts were hit, causing fires.