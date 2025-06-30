Russia attacked Ukraine with 107 drones at night — how the air defense worked

The Russian army struck the territory of Ukraine on the night of June 30 with 107 Shahed attack drones.
- The Russian army conducted a night attack on Ukraine using 107 Shahed attack drones, with the main focus on the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.
- Ukraine's air defense managed to shoot down 74 enemy drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, deploying aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups for defense.
- The enemy airstrikes were recorded in 15 locations, with downed aircraft falling in 2 locations, causing fires in Kharkiv and Chuguiv districts.
Ukraine's air defense neutralized 74 Russian martyrs
On the night of June 30, from 10:00 p.m. on June 29, the enemy attacked with 107 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, and Gvardiyske — the TOT of Crimea.
The main direction of the enemy attack was the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09:00, air defenses have neutralized 74 enemy Shahed drones and other types of drones in the north, east, and south of the country. Of these, 64 were shot down by fire weapons, 10 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.
The main focus of the attack was Kharkiv and the region. Later, it became known that three locations in the Kharkiv and Chuguiv districts were hit, causing fires.
