Russia launched over 40 UAVs over Ukraine at night — how it tested its air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia launched over 40 UAVs over Ukraine at night — how it tested its air defense

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine's air defense
Читати українською

On the night of June 26, Russian terrorists launched 41 drones against Ukraine. Hits were recorded in seven locations.

Points of attention

  • Russia conducted a nighttime UAV attack against Ukraine by launching 41 drones from multiple directions, including temporarily occupied Crimea, on June 26.
  • Ukrainian air defense was successful in repelling the attack, with 24 UAVs neutralized through a combination of anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
  • The strikes were focused on the front-line territories of the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, with drone hits recorded in seven locations.

How Ukraine's air defense worked on the night of June 26

The enemy launched drones from four directions:

  • the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

  • temporarily occupied Crimea.

The main areas of attack were the front-line territories of the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. The following were involved in repelling the attack:

  • anti-aircraft missile troops;

  • electronic warfare (EW) units;

  • mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 8 a.m., 24 UAVs have been confirmed to have been neutralized in the east, south, and north of the country.

Among them:

  • 8 were shot down by firearms;

  • 16 — lost or suppressed by electronic warfare.

Drone hits were recorded in 7 locations.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian night attack on Ukraine. Air defense neutralized over 350 air targets
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Patriot
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Reveal Consequences of Air Battle with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's night attack on Ukraine — how many drones did the air defense neutralize
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Patriot

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?