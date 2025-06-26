Russia launched over 40 UAVs over Ukraine at night — how it tested its air defense

On the night of June 26, Russian terrorists launched 41 drones against Ukraine. Hits were recorded in seven locations.

How Ukraine's air defense worked on the night of June 26

The enemy launched drones from four directions:

the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

temporarily occupied Crimea.

The main areas of attack were the front-line territories of the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. The following were involved in repelling the attack:

anti-aircraft missile troops;

electronic warfare (EW) units;

mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 8 a.m., 24 UAVs have been confirmed to have been neutralized in the east, south, and north of the country.

Among them:

8 were shot down by firearms;

16 — lost or suppressed by electronic warfare.

Drone hits were recorded in 7 locations.