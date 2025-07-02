Russia attacked Ukraine with 4 missiles and 114 drones

During the night of July 1 and 2, Russian invaders again carried out air attacks on various regions of Ukraine. Thanks to the coordinated work of air defense forces, 79 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.
Points of attention
- The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine responded swiftly to the attack, holding the sky to protect peaceful cities and villages from further harm.
- Ukrainian defenders are called upon to stand united and strong against these acts of aggression, working towards victory and peace.
Air Defense Forces Report on the Results of Their Work
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the enemy launched a new air attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine at around 9:00 PM on July 1.
As of 09:00, air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 79 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north, east, and south of the country.
In addition, it is specified that 40 were shot down by fire weapons, 39 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, enemy strike UAVs were hit in 14 locations, and downed UAVs fell in 2 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-