Russian drone attack on Kryvyi Rih — three people injured

Russian terrorists attacked Kryvyi Rih on the morning of June 30 with Shahed drones. As of 10:53, three people were reported injured as a result of the shelling.
This was reported by the head of the Defense Council of the city of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul.
According to the head of the Defense Council of the city of Kryvyi Rih, three people were injured as a result of the enemy's terrorist attack, including one "seriously." The latter is already in the operating room.
As Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said, two drones were destroyed during the attack.
A fire broke out as a result of being hit by one of the drones.
Among the victims:
52-year-old man — "severe";
A 44-year-old and a 54-year-old woman were treated at the scene. Their condition is satisfactory.
