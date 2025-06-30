Russian drone attack on Kryvyi Rih — three people injured

Russian terrorists attacked Kryvyi Rih on the morning of June 30 with Shahed drones. As of 10:53, three people were reported injured as a result of the shelling.

Three people injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a Russian drone attack

This was reported by the head of the Defense Council of the city of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul.

We are setting up a headquarters to help people in the nearest palace of culture (the locals will understand). Building materials, applications for material assistance from the city. Share

According to the head of the Defense Council of the city of Kryvyi Rih, three people were injured as a result of the enemy's terrorist attack, including one "seriously." The latter is already in the operating room.

As Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said, two drones were destroyed during the attack.

A fire broke out as a result of being hit by one of the drones.

Among the victims: