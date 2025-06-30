Russian drone attack on Kryvyi Rih — three people injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian drone attack on Kryvyi Rih — three people injured

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
drone attack
Читати українською

Russian terrorists attacked Kryvyi Rih on the morning of June 30 with Shahed drones. As of 10:53, three people were reported injured as a result of the shelling.

Points of attention

  • Three people were injured in Kryvyi Rih due to a Russian drone attack, with one victim in serious condition.
  • The Defense Council of the city is mobilizing a headquarters to assist the victims in the nearest palace of culture.
  • Two drones were destroyed during the attack, one of which caused a fire in the area.

Three people injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a Russian drone attack

This was reported by the head of the Defense Council of the city of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul.

We are setting up a headquarters to help people in the nearest palace of culture (the locals will understand). Building materials, applications for material assistance from the city.

According to the head of the Defense Council of the city of Kryvyi Rih, three people were injured as a result of the enemy's terrorist attack, including one "seriously." The latter is already in the operating room.

As Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said, two drones were destroyed during the attack.

A fire broke out as a result of being hit by one of the drones.

Among the victims:

  • 52-year-old man — "severe";

  • A 44-year-old and a 54-year-old woman were treated at the scene. Their condition is satisfactory.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih — number of casualties increased
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
What is known about the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles — civilians injured
What is known about Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles — 12 dead and over 50 injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
missile

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?