A fake video is being circulated on social media that claims that USAID paid Time magazine $4 million to name Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “Person of the Year.” This information is untrue.
Fake news alleging USAID paying for Zelenskyy's Person of the Year title is denied by the Center for Countering Disinformation.
The video circulating on social media by New York Post, claiming the bribery scheme, lacks official confirmation.
Such manipulations aim to tarnish the reputation of President Zelenskyy on the global platform.
The CPD denied the fake news about bribery during the announcement of the “Person of the Year”
This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
A fake video is being spread on social media by the American publication New York Post, claiming that USAID allegedly paid Time magazine $4 million to name Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “Person of the Year.” This information is untrue, and the video being spread on social media is not available on the official New York Post resources.
Such allegations are created with the aim of discrediting the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the international arena, the Central Political Center believes.
The Center urged people to trust only verified sources of information.
