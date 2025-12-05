The CCD named the number of tankers in the Russian "shadow fleet"
The CCD named the number of tankers in the Russian "shadow fleet"

Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
tanker
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has created a shadow fleet of over 1,240 tankers to circumvent Western sanctions and continue selling oil.

  • Russia has established a shadow fleet of over 1,240 tankers to evade Western sanctions and sustain oil sales during the invasion.
  • Some vessels in the Russian shadow fleet operate under foreign flags or no flags, increasing concerns for security and environmental hazards.

Russia has a “shadow fleet” of over 1,240 tankers

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has created a shadow fleet of more than 1,240 tankers — often old and unsafe — that allows it to circumvent sanctions and continue selling oil.

The Russian Federation's Shadow Fleet

As noted, a significant portion of vessels sail under the flags of other countries or without flags at all, often without insurance and technical supervision.

Top routes of the Russian shadow fleet

These floating threats have already led to a series of environmental disasters — with oil spills, fires, and marine pollution.

Environmental disasters involving the Russian shadow fleet

The Central Oil and Gas Commission reported that as of September 2025, the Russian Federation was earning approximately $200 million daily from oil exports, 69% of which was transported by the shadow fleet.

