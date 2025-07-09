The Czech government approved the training program for Ukrainian F-16 pilots — what is known

The Czech government, at the initiative of Defense Minister Jana Chernokhova, approved a program to train Ukrainian pilots, which is implemented by the state-owned enterprise LOM Praha

Czech Republic to train 8 Ukrainian F-16 pilots

This was reported by the press service of the Czech Ministry of Defense.

This involves 150 hours of flight training worth about 32 million Czech crowns, which will be used to train Ukrainian pilots. Share

The training is part of the Czech Republic's assistance to Ukraine to support its defense against Russian aggression. The pilots will be trained to operate F-16 fighter jets, although the Czech Armed Forces do not have such aircraft.

However, Ukraine is also interested in training on simulators and L-39 training aircraft.

The Minister of Defense emphasized that for effective defense, Ukraine needs not only equipment, but also qualified military personnel, including pilots. The Czech Republic, as an active member of the Coalition of the Willing, considers supporting Ukraine to be its strategic interest.

Training costs will be covered within the approved budget of the Czech Ministry of Defense.

The training will include not only flights, but also ground training, simulation exercises, logistics and medical examinations, totaling around 4.5 million CZK. This will be carried out in accordance with a new addendum to the current contract between the Czech Ministry of Defense and LOM Praha, as well as in accordance with the cooperation agreement between the defense ministries of the Czech Republic and Ukraine.