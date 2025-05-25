On May 26, the Netherlands will officially complete the process of transferring the promised 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the country's Ministry of Defense, Ruben Brekelmans.
Points of attention
- The delivery of F-16 fighters is part of the Netherlands' commitment to enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities and promoting stability in the region.
- Collaborative efforts between the Netherlands and Ukraine aim to bolster Ukraine's military readiness and deter further aggression from external threats.
The Netherlands revealed its plans
Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans officially confirmed on WNL op Zondag that the last F-16 will be officially delivered to Ukraine on Monday, May 26.
Against this background, the Minister of Defense recalled that, in addition to supplying fighter jets, the military of his country actively trains Ukrainian pilots and technicians, and also shares military doctrines.
According to Brekelmans, all this is being done with a single goal — so that Ukraine can create modern armed forces that meet the standards of NATO member countries.
The head of the defense department also drew the world's attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not even plan to stop his war of aggression against Ukraine.
