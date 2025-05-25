On May 26, the Netherlands will officially complete the process of transferring the promised 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the country's Ministry of Defense, Ruben Brekelmans.

The Netherlands revealed its plans

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans officially confirmed on WNL op Zondag that the last F-16 will be officially delivered to Ukraine on Monday, May 26.

This means that all 24 promised fighters will soon be present in Ukraine. Ruben Breckelmans Minister of Defense of the Netherlands

Against this background, the Minister of Defense recalled that, in addition to supplying fighter jets, the military of his country actively trains Ukrainian pilots and technicians, and also shares military doctrines.

According to Brekelmans, all this is being done with a single goal — so that Ukraine can create modern armed forces that meet the standards of NATO member countries.

The head of the defense department also drew the world's attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not even plan to stop his war of aggression against Ukraine.