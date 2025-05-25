Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergi sarcastically criticized German leader Friedrich Merz for promising to deliver the Taurus to Ukraine but still failing to do so. The diplomat also criticized Kyiv's allies who are afraid of imposing devastating sanctions against Russia.
Points of attention
- Friedrich Merz condemned the previous Chancellor for not transferring Taurus missiles to Ukraine and wanted to issue an ultimatum to Putin.
- Merz later decided to keep the provision of weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces secret.
Landsbergi calls on Ukraine's allies to take concrete action
The former Lithuanian Foreign Minister often spoke harshly about Russian aggression against Ukraine.
That is why he could not remain silent when the 25th aggressor country, the Russian Federation, carried out one of the largest attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages, killing at least 12 civilians.
Against the backdrop of recent tragic events, Gabrielius Landsbergis, with his characteristic sarcasm, addressed the international community:
What is important to understand is that the new German leader, Friedrich Merz, even before coming to power, condemned the previous Chancellor Olaf Scholz for refusing to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine.
Moreover, he even wanted to issue an ultimatum to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin: if he did not stop firing against Ukraine within 24 hours, Kyiv would receive missiles.
Merz later stated that he had decided to keep the provision of weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces secret.
