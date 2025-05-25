Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergi sarcastically criticized German leader Friedrich Merz for promising to deliver the Taurus to Ukraine but still failing to do so. The diplomat also criticized Kyiv's allies who are afraid of imposing devastating sanctions against Russia.

Landsbergi calls on Ukraine's allies to take concrete action

The former Lithuanian Foreign Minister often spoke harshly about Russian aggression against Ukraine.

That is why he could not remain silent when the 25th aggressor country, the Russian Federation, carried out one of the largest attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages, killing at least 12 civilians.

Against the backdrop of recent tragic events, Gabrielius Landsbergis, with his characteristic sarcasm, addressed the international community:

Hi, sorry to bother you, but have you heard anything about Taurus and those devastating sanctions? Let me know, thanks. Gabrielius Landsbergis Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania

Hello, sorry to disturb you, but have you heard anything about Taurus and those crippling sanctions? Let me know, thanks. — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) May 25, 2025

What is important to understand is that the new German leader, Friedrich Merz, even before coming to power, condemned the previous Chancellor Olaf Scholz for refusing to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Moreover, he even wanted to issue an ultimatum to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin: if he did not stop firing against Ukraine within 24 hours, Kyiv would receive missiles.