According to Polish presidential candidate Rafal Trzaskowski, he will not sign the declaration, which contains a promise to block Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Trzaskowski sided with Ukraine

As mentioned earlier, the initiator of the declaration to block Ukraine's accession to NATO was the far-right and anti-Ukrainian politician Slawomir Menzen.

The opposition candidate for president of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, has already agreed to sign this document.

The latter, by the way, lied during the debate that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky had a bad attitude towards Poland.

However, Trzaskowski denied his opponent's lies and accused Navrotsky of spreading Russian propaganda and speaking the language of dictator Putin.

Moreover, he made it clear that he was not going to block Ukraine's accession to NATO.

If there are no security guarantees, Putin will arm himself and move on. Poland should strive for Ukraine's accession to NATO. Rafal Trzaskowski Candidate for President of Poland

Menzen did not like such a clear position, and he once again criticized Trzaskowski.

"If Putin can attack Poland, despite the fact that it is a member of NATO, then he can also attack Ukraine in NATO," the latter stated. Share

After that, the Polish presidential candidate reminded Menzen that Putin only understands the language of force.