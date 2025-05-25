According to Polish presidential candidate Rafal Trzaskowski, he will not sign the declaration, which contains a promise to block Ukraine's accession to NATO.
Points of attention
- Trzaskowski's refusal to block Ukraine's NATO accession has stirred criticism, with Menzen questioning the security implications, but Trzaskowski stands by his belief that security guarantees are essential to prevent Russian aggression.
- In a politically charged atmosphere, Trzaskowski's stance on Ukraine and NATO illustrates the complex dynamics in Polish presidential elections and the regional geopolitical landscape.
Trzaskowski sided with Ukraine
As mentioned earlier, the initiator of the declaration to block Ukraine's accession to NATO was the far-right and anti-Ukrainian politician Slawomir Menzen.
The opposition candidate for president of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, has already agreed to sign this document.
The latter, by the way, lied during the debate that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky had a bad attitude towards Poland.
However, Trzaskowski denied his opponent's lies and accused Navrotsky of spreading Russian propaganda and speaking the language of dictator Putin.
Moreover, he made it clear that he was not going to block Ukraine's accession to NATO.
Menzen did not like such a clear position, and he once again criticized Trzaskowski.
After that, the Polish presidential candidate reminded Menzen that Putin only understands the language of force.
