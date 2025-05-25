Polish presidential candidate Trzaskowski supported Ukraine amid high-profile scandal
Polish presidential candidate Trzaskowski supported Ukraine amid high-profile scandal

Trzaskowski sided with Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

According to Polish presidential candidate Rafal Trzaskowski, he will not sign the declaration, which contains a promise to block Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Points of attention

  • Trzaskowski's refusal to block Ukraine's NATO accession has stirred criticism, with Menzen questioning the security implications, but Trzaskowski stands by his belief that security guarantees are essential to prevent Russian aggression.
  • In a politically charged atmosphere, Trzaskowski's stance on Ukraine and NATO illustrates the complex dynamics in Polish presidential elections and the regional geopolitical landscape.

As mentioned earlier, the initiator of the declaration to block Ukraine's accession to NATO was the far-right and anti-Ukrainian politician Slawomir Menzen.

The opposition candidate for president of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, has already agreed to sign this document.

The latter, by the way, lied during the debate that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky had a bad attitude towards Poland.

However, Trzaskowski denied his opponent's lies and accused Navrotsky of spreading Russian propaganda and speaking the language of dictator Putin.

Moreover, he made it clear that he was not going to block Ukraine's accession to NATO.

If there are no security guarantees, Putin will arm himself and move on. Poland should strive for Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Rafal Trzaskowski

Rafal Trzaskowski

Candidate for President of Poland

Menzen did not like such a clear position, and he once again criticized Trzaskowski.

"If Putin can attack Poland, despite the fact that it is a member of NATO, then he can also attack Ukraine in NATO," the latter stated.

After that, the Polish presidential candidate reminded Menzen that Putin only understands the language of force.

