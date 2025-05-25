Foreign military experts have concluded that the Russian army's battlefield potential has begun to decline rapidly. This means that the summer offensive by the Russians may be the last chance for dictator Putin to break through Ukraine's defenses. As early as 2026, the occupiers will face a critical shortage of manpower and weapons.

Putin is going all in

According to forecasts by the US Military Intelligence Agency, during 2025 the Russian army will still have the strength to achieve local successes on the front, but at the cost of colossal losses.

Despite this, the situation will begin to change dramatically next year, as the huge losses of personnel and equipment will make themselves felt.

A statement on this occasion was made by Jack Watling, an employee of the Royal Joint Institute for Defense Studies.

Putin has brought in a record number of new recruits this year, he said. Despite this, Russia’s progress on the battlefield has slowed to almost zero, in part because Ukraine has strengthened its defensive zone.

In addition, it is emphasized that the aggressor country has the capacity to produce at least 200 new tanks each year.

This process depends on the restoration of decommissioned Soviet tanks, the stock of which will most likely run out in the coming months.

According to foreign experts, Russia is effectively reaching the peak of its offensive capability. Putin has one last chance to break through Ukraine's defenses.