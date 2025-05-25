Putin found himself at the epicenter of Ukraine's "unprecedented" attack on Kurshchyna

Russia claims that dictator Vladimir Putin was actually at the epicenter of the repulse of a massive Ukrainian drone attack. This allegedly happened during his visit to the Kursk region.

Putin could have been hit by Ukraine

The statement on this occasion was made by the commander of the regional air defense division, Yuri Dashkin.

According to the latter, during the Russian dictator's visit to the Kursk region, "the Ukrainian military launched an unprecedented attack." Share

Against this background, he clarified that Putin allegedly visited the region on May 20.

Moreover, Yuri Dashkin began to assure that Russian air defense was able to destroy 46 drones.

"We were simultaneously conducting anti-aircraft combat and ensuring the safety of the presidential helicopter (of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — ed.) in the air. The helicopter was actually at the epicenter of repelling a massive drone attack," said the commander of the Kursk air defense division. Share

He did not provide any evidence for this story, so it is likely another Russian fabrication to portray Putin as a fearless hero.