Putin found himself at the epicenter of Ukraine's "unprecedented" attack on Kurshchyna
Category
Events
Publication date

Putin found himself at the epicenter of Ukraine's "unprecedented" attack on Kurshchyna

Putin could have been hit by Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russia claims that dictator Vladimir Putin was actually at the epicenter of the repulse of a massive Ukrainian drone attack. This allegedly happened during his visit to the Kursk region.

Points of attention

  • The alleged incident highlights the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, adding a layer of complexity to the diplomatic relations between the two countries.
  • The story raises questions about the authenticity of Russian narratives portraying Putin as a fearless hero, urging a critical examination of information coming from the region.

Putin could have been hit by Ukraine

The statement on this occasion was made by the commander of the regional air defense division, Yuri Dashkin.

According to the latter, during the Russian dictator's visit to the Kursk region, "the Ukrainian military launched an unprecedented attack."

Against this background, he clarified that Putin allegedly visited the region on May 20.

Moreover, Yuri Dashkin began to assure that Russian air defense was able to destroy 46 drones.

"We were simultaneously conducting anti-aircraft combat and ensuring the safety of the presidential helicopter (of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — ed.) in the air. The helicopter was actually at the epicenter of repelling a massive drone attack," said the commander of the Kursk air defense division.

He did not provide any evidence for this story, so it is likely another Russian fabrication to portray Putin as a fearless hero.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Something bad happened." Trump is furious about Russia's actions
Trump is furious about what Russia did
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin had one last chance to make a breakthrough on the front — what happened?
Putin is going all in
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Have you heard anything about Taurus?". Merz and Europe embarrassed in Lithuania
Landsbergi calls on Ukraine's allies to take concrete action

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?