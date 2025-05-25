Russia claims that dictator Vladimir Putin was actually at the epicenter of the repulse of a massive Ukrainian drone attack. This allegedly happened during his visit to the Kursk region.
Points of attention
- The alleged incident highlights the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, adding a layer of complexity to the diplomatic relations between the two countries.
- The story raises questions about the authenticity of Russian narratives portraying Putin as a fearless hero, urging a critical examination of information coming from the region.
Putin could have been hit by Ukraine
The statement on this occasion was made by the commander of the regional air defense division, Yuri Dashkin.
Against this background, he clarified that Putin allegedly visited the region on May 20.
Moreover, Yuri Dashkin began to assure that Russian air defense was able to destroy 46 drones.
He did not provide any evidence for this story, so it is likely another Russian fabrication to portray Putin as a fearless hero.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-